Nikita Kuzmin looks so different in never-before-seen photos The Strictly pro is celebrating his 25th birthday

Nikita Kuzmin had reason to celebrate on Friday as the Strictly Come Dancing professional marked his 25th birthday.

To mark his big day, the dancer's older sister, Anastasia, shared some sweet photos of the pair together, and she even included several ones from their childhood together. One sweet photo saw the duo looking very regal as they donned fancy dress, with Nikita pulling a face, seemingly unimpressed with his sister who was dressed as a princess.

Another snap saw them enjoying a beachside holiday together as they both sat in the sand together, about to build some sandcastles.

Nikita is known for his iconic hair, but sadly it wasn't possible to see if he had this as a child, as his mop was covered by headgear in both the childhood snaps.

More recent photos showed off how close the brother and sister were as they enjoyed a meal together in a café and even had a relaxing evening with one another wearing cleansing masks.

Nikita hid his hair away

Anastasia had a sweet caption for her baby brother, as she penned: "Happy birthday to my favorite person on the planet. So proud to see you shine on and off stage."

Many followers rushed to the comments to wish Nikita a happy birthday, and to spread festive joy for the upcoming Christmas holiday.

Like her brother, Anastasia is a professional dancer and has competed on Ballando con le Stelle, the Italian version of Strictly.

This year, Nikita was partnered with Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds, but sadly the pair were eliminated in the seventh week following their Charleston.

Nikita has a close bond with his sister

Following their elimination, Nikita penned: "Our Strictly journey came to an end. Earlier than we wanted, but boy I've loved every single moment with you.

"You're the most beautiful, pure, sincere, genuine, loving human. I may have taught you dancing but you taught me so much about compassion, sincerity, love and so much about life. Keep doing incredible things the way you do."

He continued: "This has been without a doubt one of the most special times in my life. You've inspired me as a choreographer as well as inspiring me in life. I am beyond grateful for every single second that I got to spend with you.

"Not sure what I'll do without you talking to me non-stop for a whole day," he joked, before telling her: "REMEMBER WHO YOU ARE SIMMONDS! KEEP PROVING EVERYONE WRONG THE WAY YOU LOVE TO DO IT. I will miss you so much and I love you @elliesimmonds #teamelita."

