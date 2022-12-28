Chrissy Teigen shows off huge baby bump in bikini: 'Please drop!' Chrissy is expecting her and John Legend's third baby

Like many expectant moms, John Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen is eagerly awaiting the arrival of her baby.

The 37-year-old took to Instagram to express her impatience, sharing a video of herself wearing a string bikini and stroking her bump, captioned: "Please drop."

Chrissy has shared a selection of gorgeous bikini baby bump photos over the festive period, even poking fun at her followers, captioning one: "'Omg I feel like she's been pregnant foreverrrrrr,' how do you think I feel thank u?"

Her followers rushed to support her, with one writing: "This happens every time with your pregnancies. It’s like people lose concept of time."

On Christmas Eve Chrissy gave further insight into her pregnancy, hinting she was suffering from heartburn and indigestion – two common side effects of pregnancy.

Chrissy Teigen displayed her bump in a bikini

The mom-of-two shared a photo of herself, John and their little one sticking their tongues out – and Chrissy's tongue had a white coating on it.

She added a disclaimer to the photo after many followers commented on her white tongue, writing: "Please don't diagnose me, my tongue is white with Gaviscon."

Chrissy has been taking Gaviscon to manage pregnancy symptoms

Chrissy announced her pregnancy in August, expressing her joy at expecting a third baby after losing a baby in September 2020.

"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she wrote, alongside a mirror selfie of her in her closet sporting mesh underwear and a cropped t-shirt.

"Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," she explained over her hesitancy to share the news sooner.

The soon-to-be mom-of-three admitted: "I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing."

