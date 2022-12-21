Loose Women star Jane McDonald's fans react as she reveals details of 'magical' new adventure The Loose Women star is so busy!

Singer and TV presenter Jane McDonald delighted her fans on Wednesday, when she offered them a festive treat. The star announced that her latest programme, Jane McDonald's Highland Christmas, was airing that evening.

Jane took to Twitter to share the news, where she wrote: "Don't miss 'Jane McDonald’s Highland Christmas' tonight (Wednesday 21st December) at 9pm on Channel 5".

In an attached video, the star revealed she had travelled to Scotland in what she described as a "magical Christmas adventure".

Her followers rushed to share their excitement, with one responding: "Thank you for the heads up. I loved your series in Yorkshire".

Others added: "That’s tonight sorted," "I'll be there Jane and a Happy Christmas," and: "Looking forward to it". Luckily for Jane's fans, that isn't the only time she will be gracing our screens over the festive period.

Jane's looking forward to the party season

Earlier this month, the former Loose Women panellist shared a photo of herself in a white puffer coat, with a large Christmas tree beside her.

The stylish star captioned the image: "Feeling very festive as I’m filming for @ITV's Christmas Carols show! Watch it this Christmas Eve on ITV1."

Excited viewers commented: "Hi Jane! I'm so looking forward to watching this on Christmas Eve! It will be a very special start to Christmas, lots of love," "Looking forward to watching this… Thank you for everything you do," and: "Look forward to it - you are lovely - happy Xmas!"

Jane recently returned to Loose Women

Jane will probably be making time for family this Christmas – one new addition in particular.

Earlier in the year, the 59-year-old returned to Loose Women to catch up with her former co-stars, where she revealed that her niece had recently given birth to a baby boy, who she very sweetly named Ed after Jane's late fiancé Ed Rothe, who died last year.

