Jane McDonald turns heads in gorgeous ensemble - see photos The Cruising star always has the best outfits

We might be used to seeing Jane McDonald on the high seas, but for this Christmas she's in a much different location, filming in the Scottish highlands.

The star shared some snaps of her time on location, and she made sure to wrap up warm with an incredible ensemble, featuring a sleek puffer coat with leather sleeves. In one snap, she even got into the festive spirit as she wore a Santa hat. The second snap saw her swap out her headgear for a black trilby as she stood amongst some deer.

Giving fans an insight into her series, she shared: "In 'Jane McDonald's Highland Christmas' I enjoyed some wonderful festive traditions as I explored the Scottish highlands.

"Along with my best mate, Sue, we began the trip with a tour of the sights – and wow, it really was stunning. We tried whisky tasting (just a few tipples – lovely!), bauble making and joined a children's choir for carols by candlelight.

She added: "'Jane McDonald's Highland Christmas' airs on Channel 5 on Wednesday 21st December at 9pm."

Jane looked so festive!

As ever, her followers loved the post, as one enthused: "I'm looking forward to your programme. Have a lovely Christmas," and another added: "Stunning picture hope you have an amazing Christmas."

And a third was thrilled that Jane was being joined by her friend again, as they penned: "I'm so glad Sue and Olwyn are joining you again. Your energy together is magnetic and Sue is so quick with her quips. Pure genius tv. Merry Christmas and a truly happy 2023 to you both."

Last week, Jane delighted her fans with a fun and festive photo, looking lovely in a casual ensemble during a woodland stroll.

The Loose Women presenter rocked a pair of beige chinos paired with knee-high boots, adding a touch of glamour to her cosy get-up.

We can't wait for Jane to be back on our screens!

The standout piece was her velvet Christmas cardi in a rich burgundy hue, peppered with snowflake motifs. Jane wrapped up warm by layering her statement jacket over a red knit.

She styled her bouncy brunette locks in her go-to voluminous blow-dry and flashed a beaming smile at the camera as she struck a pose on the cold winter’s day.

The TV favourite captioned her Instagram photo: "Next week I'll be sending out my Christmas newsletter - which includes an exciting announcement! (If you haven't already signed up for my newsletter you can do so on my website!)"

Jane's devoted fans rushed to send her their best wishes for the festive season. "Merry Christmas Jane and a very Happy 2023," one wrote, while another shared: "Looking forward to your letter Jane. Love and blessings."

