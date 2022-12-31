Foo Fighters share touring update as they thank fans after 'difficult and tragic year' Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins died in March 2022.

Foo Fighters have shared the news with fans that they will continue to perform as a band, nine months after the tragic death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The band took to social media to connect with fans, calling 2022 "the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known," and sharing how "thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us".

"FOO FIGHTERS were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life. And for the past 27 years our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together," the message continued.

"A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music. Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were — and without Taylor, we know that we're going to be a different band going forward."

"We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you and we know that when we see you again — and we will soon — he'll be there in spirit with all of us every night," they concluded.

Taylor, 50, died on 25 March while on tour with the band in Colombia.

The band left this message for fans

It was reported that he was found unresponsive in his hotel room.

Taylor, who was married to his wife Alison, was a father to two teenage children, Oliver and Annabelle; Oliver played drums with the band during two tribute concerts that were held earlier in 2022.

The band shared the news of his passing in a crushing statement.

Taylor died in March 2022

Taking to the band's official Twitter account, they wrote: "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of 'our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.

Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

Taylor had drummed for the band for 25 years of the Foo Fighters’ 28 years of existence and performed alongside bandmembers, Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee and Nate Mendel.

