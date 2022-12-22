Amanda Holden looks so loved-up with husband in rare photo together The Britain's Got Talent judge married Chris in 2008

Amanda Holden has been enjoying some special family time ahead of Christmas, and she took to Instagram to share a sweet photo.

The Britain's Got Talent judge posed with her husband, Chris Hughes, as they briefly embraced inside the New York City hotel that they were staying in. Amanda looked radiant in a slinky emerald gown, that had an exposed-section on her back, while Chris looked ever the gentleman in a striking velvet suit. The pair had the best lighting in the form of a striking Christmas train behind them.

Amanda kept her caption simple for the post, as she said: "Fantastic family trip #NYC," alongside an apple emoji.

The post sparked a reaction amongst Amanda's fans, as close friend Lisa Faulkner commented: "Happy Christmas lovelies," while her Heart Radio co-star Ashley Roberts commented with a string of heart-eyed face emojis.

Another fan added: "Hope you had the best time. Most amazing City in the world," while one fan posted: "Generic 'absolutely stunning babes' comment."

Other followers gave the star and her family advice on where to go in the Big Apple, and to make sure that they wrapped up warm.

Amanda and Chris will recently have celebrated their wedding anniversary, having married on 10 December 2008, but despite the winter wedding they had to use fake snow for their nuptials!

Amanda wore a champagne-coloured Elie Saab gown for her big day, which featured a lace overlay adorned with sequin detailing and a low back. The beautiful bride tied her hair back into a bun and wore a complementing veil.

Amanda rocked a very different gown for their tenth wedding anniversary when they hosted another celebration with friends and family.

The star posed in a stunning, custom-made ivory silk dress by Caroline Castigliano, complete with a figure-hugging silhouette and a plunging neckline.

