Selena Gomez shares glimpses from dreamy beach vacation The Back To You singer had a ball

Selena Gomez kicked off the new year in the most lush and relaxing of ways, embarking on a beachy trip alongside several of her friends, including Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham.

MORE: Selena Gomez’s tweed dress is the perfect alternative to sequins this party season

She delighted fans by sharing a rare series of social media posts capturing the amazing time she had on her yacht vacation, complete with shenanigans on the beach and dips in the water.

VIDEO: Selena Gomez brushes off bikini haters

Loading the player...

While her followers were enamored by the entire set, it was a rare photo of her in a swimsuit that really left them all stunned.

The singer posted a picture of herself climbing aboard the yacht in a bikini, consisting of a white bandeau top paired with a high-waisted black bottom.

TRENDING NOW: GMA3' T.J. Holmes' attraction to Amy Robach was sizzling a YEAR ago - according to body language expert

She looked absolutely beautiful, especially when coupled with the crystal clear water and gorgeous view of the coast behind her.

"Omg [your] happiness makes me happy," one fan commented, with another gushing: "YOU ARE GLOWING IN EVERY PICTURE."

Selena radiated in a bikini snapshot from her yacht trip

A third even added: "The last picture?" with a sweating emoji, while a fourth wrote: "She is so real, love her for that."

Selena and Nicola clearly had a ball on their getaway, and it was clear that the close friends were willing to take it a step further, even ringing in the new year in matching sparkly outfits.

MORE: Nicola Peltz rocks Victoria Beckham-inspired accessory on New Year's yacht trip

ALSO POPULAR: Gwen Stefani shares happy news she had to ‘hold in for so long’ amid pregnancy rumors

In a series of photos shared with her 367m followers, Selena gushed over the custom Valentino looks that both she and Nicola had rocked on the night of the party.

"Thank @maisonvalentino for me and my angel's dresses! Felt like a fairy!" the actress captioned her post. Never one to forget her glam squad, the Only Murders in the Building star also thanked her trusty tan artist, "Oh and @isabelalysa for making us look good!"

The pair sparkled in unison in their Valentino dresses

The pair dazzled in long-sleeved silver mini dresses encrusted with glinting sequins which featured sultry backless designs, both custom-made by Italian luxury brand Valentino.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.