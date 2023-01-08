Damar Hamlin breaks silence with heartfelt message after shocking health turn

Damar Hamlin took to social media with a heartfelt message for his fans on Sunday after he was inundated with support following his cardiac arrest this week.

TRENDING NOW: Prince Harry sets the record straight about pregnancy announcement at Princess Eugenie's wedding

Posting a string of images to his Instagram account, the NFL star, 24, thanked his followers for standing by him. The athlete was admitted to the hospital on January 2 after suffering the attack on the field towards the end of the first quarter.

WATCH: The moment NFL player Damar Hamlin suddenly collapses on the field

Loading the player...

Captioning the post, he penned: "When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much. The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me! #3strong."

POPULAR: NFL player Damar Hamlin is 'awake' - find out the first thing he asked

MORE: Inside NFL star Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly Stafford's home life

Fans were so delighted to hear from the star and rushed to the comments section with their words for him. "You have inspired us all!! Definition of a champion!" penned one follower, with another adding: "God's Strongest Soldier."

Damar collapsed after tackling another player

The meaningful statement comes after the star player's team Buffalo Bills, shared an update on the Damars health on Friday, which read: "Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours."

"While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received," they concluded.

The tragic incident occurred after Damar tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgin 9 minutes into the game.

After the tackle, Damar initially got to his feet but quickly fell on his back. The game was halted and the athlete received on-field medical attention before being taken to hospital in an ambulance at 9.25pm local time. It was later confirmed by his team, who issued a statement, that he had suffered a cardiac arrest.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.