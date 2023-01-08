Savannah Guthrie gets emotional as she pays tribute to late Today star Barbara Walters The NBC star appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday

Savannah Guthrie stayed up late on Thursday night to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, alongside her co-star Hoda Kotb.

During the interview, the NBC star paid an emotional tribute to the legendary news anchor Barbara Walters, who passed away aged 93 at the end of December.

The mother-of-two was visibly moved as she opened up in the video below about Barbara's legacy, including her career on Today - which spanned over 15 years.

VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie pays a moving tribute to Barbara Walters and shares a personal story

After sharing a clip from the interview, fans were quick to comment on Savannah's words. "You too are such a great trailblazer for women," while another wrote: "Lovely clip, I've always loved Barbara Walters and it was nice to hear about her legacy and what she meant to you and journalism."

A third added: "Savannah & Hoda, you are true class acts. Thank you for continuing to blaze the trail for women across all industries!"

Savannah and Hoda are two of the most popular daytime TV hosts of the moment and this week celebrated five years working together.

To mark the occasion, the pair took a trip out of the NBC studio to the New York Stock Exchange, where they rang the bell to mark their work anniversary.

Savannah Guthrie appeared on Jimmy Fallon alongside Hoda Kotb

What's more, Savannah's daughter Vale came along too, and explained the stock market to her mom and Hoda, leaving everyone impressed in the process.

Savannah has been working alongside Hoda since 2017, after the mother-of-two replaced Matt Lauer after he was fired from the NBC morning news program.

Savannah Guthrie with the late Barbara Walters

The pair have become incredibly close over the years, and recently opened up about their friendship while chatting to HELLO!.

Savannah said: "We feel grateful every single day, I know we feel grateful for this partnership and getting to come and do a job that is literally fun and to get to do it with a good friend who you trust so much and to just hold hands and get to do this together every morning - I never get over that. I still can't believe it came true."

