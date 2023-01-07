Ali Wentworth discusses how George Stephanopoulos' fame worked against them The Go Ask Ali host couldn't handle it all

Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos have been married for over two decades and are parents to two daughters, although they do love riffing on each other from time to time.

MORE: GMA's George Stephanopoulos & Ali Wentworth's grand Manhattan living room decor is so unexpected

The actress recently made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk about their relationship, and she revealed that being married to a famous husband wasn't all it was cut out to be.

Watch in the video below as Ali discussed how having a famous husband worked against them in a most inopportune moment for her.

WATCH: Ali Wentworth on husband George Stephanopoulos' fame not coming in handy

Loading the player...

The podcast host further discussed their journey to the hospital when she'd gone into labor in Washington DC, revealing another one of George's eccentricities.

"I've got my feet on the dashboard, I can barely breathe. I'm sure I was crowning," she said, describing her state at the time.

TRENDING NOW: Jimmy Fallon's unorthodox living situation with his family revealed

"And George pulls into the parking lot across the street from the hospital. And I said 'Honey, pull up to the emergency room, I'm in labor!'

"And George was like 'Well, that's not an emergency,'" she retold, leaving host Jimmy Kimmel and the audience in roaring laughter.

Ali and George love playing off their own eccentricities

"He's going into like satellite G5 parking structure," she continued. "And I said 'You can drop me off and then go park, if you really needed a parking spot.'"

Despite their moments, Ali and her Good Morning America host husband have an extremely loving relationship and spend as much time together as possible.

MORE: George Stephanopoulos' grown-up daughters pictured with family in rare photo

ALSO POPULAR: Jennifer Aniston wows in black string bikini as she welcomes 2023

They were able to get time off work to spend the holidays together, with Ali even sharing photos of their grand New Year's celebration with famous friends like director JJ Abrams, Katie McGrath, and Brooke Shields - along with a delicious-looking spread of Chinese takeout.

The couple saw in the new year with family and friends

Ali captioned the post revealing that Katie had thrown the lovely soiree, writing: "Happy New Year! Going into 2023 with my people, champagne and too much Chinese food! Thank you @ktmcgrath," accompanied by two heart emojis.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.