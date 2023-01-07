T.J. Holmes' estranged wife supported by GMA stars after emotional message The GMA3 anchor is now in a relationship with Amy Robach

T.J. Holmes' estranged wife Marilee Fiebig has received an outpouring of love and support from Good Morning America stars following an emotional message on Friday.

Marilee – who is in the middle of divorce proceedings following news of T.J.'s relationship with Amy Robach – took to Instagram to pen a sweet tribute to their daughter, Sabine, on her tenth birthday. While it's not known if T.J. was invited to the celebrations, he was spotted on Thursday shopping for gifts for his little girl to mark her first birthday since her parents separated.

Alongside a smiling photo of Sabine, Marilee penned: "And then she's 10! Happiest birthday to this wonderful human of mine, who pours so much goodness into the world.

"Knowing Sabine is in itself a blessing, so the privilege of raising and loving her feels like the gift of my lifetime. Sending so much love and thanks into the universe to my incredible family, who started the birthday week with a NYE surprise celebration, and to friends near and far, who have showered my baby with all the birthday love."

She concluded: "I only hope that double digits doesn't mean that she will no longer reach to hold my hand or ask for a goodnight hug. My heart couldn't take it."

Among those to wish the youngest a happy birthday, was GMA anchor Robin Roberts, who wrote: "Happy Birthday Sabine!!"

T.J. and Marilee's daughter turned ten on 6 January

The post was also 'liked' by GMA's Stephanie Ramos, and NBC star Deborah Roberts, who penned: "Happy birthday dear Sabine. What a joy you are!"

Marilee's loving tribute comes just days after she finally broke her silence over T.J.'s extramarital affair via a statement through her lawyer to the Daily Mail.

"During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter," attorney Stephanie Lehman said on Wednesday.

T.J. and co-anchor Amy are now in a relationship

"To that end, T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible."

She also spoke out against T.J.'s romance with Amy, adding: "Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.'s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter."

It concluded: "Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year."

