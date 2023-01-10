T.J. Holmes' estranged wife marks special celebration in her family The GMA3 star is filing for divorce from Marilee Fiebig

T.J. Holmes' estranged wife Marilee Fiebig has been having a difficult few months following the news of the GMA3 star's affair with Amy Robach.

However, this week, Marilee has had reason to celebrate concerning a much-loved family member.

The mother-of-one took to Instagram on Monday to share some happy news about her sister, Chantale Fiebig, who has become a managing partner at her law firm.

Marilee shared an article online stating that Chantale was now a managing partner of Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP.

Alongside the article, T.J.'s ex wrote: "Beyond proud of my sister." T.J. and Marilee share daughter Sabine, ten, and filed for divorce in December.

Sabine marked her tenth birthday last week, and the little girl's proud mom shared a heartfelt tribute to her on Instagram, alongside a series of photos.

T.J. Holmes' estranged wife Marilee Fiebig was incredibly proud of her sister

Shortly after they filed for divorce, Marilee spoke out via her lawyer in a statement posted in the Daily Mail.

Attorney Stephanie Lehman's statement read: "During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her nine-year-old daughter.

"To that end T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible."

She spoke out against T.J.'s conduct regarding the matter, adding: "Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J's lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter.

T.J. and Marilee filed for divorce in December

"Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year."

Amy, meanwhile, has been spending a lot of time with T.J. since their affair was made public, and they even spent Christmas and New Year's Eve together.

The journalist is yet to speak out about her relationship with her estranged husband Andrew Shue - who was pictured for the first time since the affair scandal over the holidays - in a picture shared on Instagram by his oldest son Nathaniel.

It is not yet clear whether or not Amy and T.J. will be returning to GMA3 alongside co-star Dr. Jennifer Ashton. The couple were taken off air in December following the news of their affair.

