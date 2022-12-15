George Stephanopoulos gets called out by wife Ali Wentworth for not crediting her on show He didn't give her the recognition she deserved!

Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos are used to having to share the spotlight, with both having careers in entertainment and media.

However, the former isn't one to let a moment pass where she doesn't get the recognition she deserves, even if it means having to call out her husband!

During a recent joint appearance, the new The Parent Test host made sure her presence was known.

Appearing on Good Morning America alongside George, she shared a clip on Instagram of the segment, during which her husband appears to accidentally snub her live on-air.

Introducing another guest, chef Maria Loi, the GMA host presented her to the audience, proceeding with the segment and telling viewers they would be showing them how to make some Greek almond cookies, but forgetting to also introduce his own wife.

As Ali gave an awkward smile, the chef was quick to call out and remind him, saying: "And Ali with her new show," referring to The Parent Test, which recently premiered on ABC.

Fans found the Ali's reaction hilarious

"Yeah, hello!" she exclaimed, joking: "You understand, I marry a Greek man and look what happens, nothing for me."

Quick to support her, chef Maria said: "Ali, I think you are more Greek than he is," with Ali quickly proving it to be true as she showed off her Greek slang, as well as the impressive Kourambiedes she made that were sitting in the oven.

The star appeared to promote her new show

Upon posting the clip from the show on her Instagram, fans had nothing but praise for Ali and her standing her ground, also gushing about seeing her visit GMA.

Viewers took to the comments section under the post and wrote: "Ali is the greatest, she is so funny, love her!!!" and: "They look great. Good job Ali," as well as: "Such a cute couple!" plus another fan added: "Ali and George are the cutest."

