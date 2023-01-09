George Stephanopoulos' family's sad personal loss at the start of the year The GMA star is married to Ali Wentworth

George Stephanopoulos has faced a difficult start to the year following not only the sudden death of his colleague, Dax Tejera, but another close loss too.

The Good Morning America star was one of the many impacted by the passing of legendary US broadcaster Barbara Walters, who passed away at the age of 93 at the end of December.

George and his wife Ali Wentworth were incredibly close to Barbara, who was even a guest at their wedding back in 2001.

VIDEO: George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's love story

Ali took to Instagram to pay tribute to her on behalf of herself and George, alongside a series of photos of Barbara with the GMA star.

She wrote: "(Barbara at our wedding) She was a true trailblazer for women. And always supportive of George and I. She once said to me- 'I want you to join The View!' To which I answered. 'I can’t do that Barbara, you know I’ll say something that will get me in trouble..' 'Yes, sweetheart, that’s the point!'"

Barbara's passing followed just a few weeks after George's colleague Dax suddenly died. Dax was the executive producer on George's show, This Week with George Stephanopoulos, and died after suffering a heart attack aged just 37.

On the official This Week Twitter account, the program re-tweeted footage of Rachel Scott reporting on tragic passing of Dax, telling viewers that the news had left ABC News "shocked and hurt" following the passing of their "friend and colleague" and that their thoughts were with Dax's wife Veronica and their two young daughters.

The video clip was accompanied by the following message: "@RachelVScott reports on the sudden passing of Dax Tejera, the Executive Producer of @ABCThisWeek.

In a memo to employees, @ABC President Kim Goodwin said that Dax's passion and love for the show shined every Sunday morning."

The program has been anchored by George since 2012, and has a large fanbase.

