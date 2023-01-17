Helen Flanagan is a vision in gorgeous all-black ensemble – photos Former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan looked so striking!

Helen Flanagan has never been afraid of showing a little bit of skin, and has plenty of risqué looks in her wardrobe, but her latest was a sight to behold.

The star shared a couple of photos from a sultry photoshoot where she leant against on a pool table while wearing a tiny crop top that exposed most of her midriff, alongside a beautiful skirt that carried a knee-high slit on the side and a thin cardigan to cover herself up. The actress had a bold face of makeup as she posed for the camera.

WATCH: Helen Flanagan dances in tiny bikini during family day out

Loading the player...

In her caption she simply joked: "Is January over yet?" but her fans were sent into meltdown over her striking outfit.

One exclaimed: "Christ on a bike I just choked on my turkey twizzler," while a second posted: "As usual, stunning," and a third called her a "hottie".

Many others just shared strings of flame emojis to reveal their thoughts on the photos, while some attempted to joke that it wasn't Helen they were paying attention to.

"That is one of the most beautiful pool tables I've ever seen," one teased, while another jested: "Wow love the snooker table you look good as well Helen."

Helen stunned with her striking photos

The star amazed her fans earlier in the month as she rocked the 'back to work' look with an effortless style.

The 32-year-old looked fantastic in a baby blue plunging corset top and matching mini skirt. The tailored design featured smart lapels and the bouclé fabric finish looked so smart.

READ: Helen Flanagan supported after making major change to former home with Scott Sinclair

Helen swept her hair up into an elegant chignon that revealed her expertly contoured cheekbones and with a slick of deep nude lipstick and baby blue high heels she stood confidently for the photo captioned: "Boss Babe Monday".

The actress is known for her daring fashion

The actress' fanbase was delighted to see Helen's new look and clamoured to compliment her. "STUNNING," wrote one fan, while another gushed: "Omg love that suit" and a third fan commented on how much they "loved the colour".

PHOTOS: Helen Flanagan is cosy in Primark hoodie as she talks breast enhancement recovery

LOOK: Helen Flanagan steps out in wedding dress with sultry corset

Helen's fans were impressed with how she styled her suit with matching heels, raving: "Love your whole outfit!" Another fan appreciated how Helen appeared not to have filtered her photo and declared her a "true beauty".

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.