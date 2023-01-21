Louise Redknapp shows off incredible physique in backless crop top you don't want to miss The Super Magic hitmaker is a fashion icon…

Louise Redknapp is no stranger to a daring look and on Friday delighted fans as she stepped out in her most striking look yet.

The former Eternals band member, 48, rocked an ultra-stylish stripy black and white Monse crop top, which featured long sleeves and an open-back, fastened by a black leather strap and silver buckle at the bottom.

WATCH: Louise Redknapp stuns in ab-baring top and leather jacket

Loading the player...

The monochrome top was paired with the perfect pair of white high-waisted trousers which together, immaculately showed off the star's toned torso.

Louise was seen rocking the chic ensemble in a special behind-the-scenes look at her latest music video, Super Magic, on Instagram.

Captioning the video, she penned: "Thanks for all the messages and love for the Super Magic video, lots of people asking for top and trouser details so I’ve listed below. Greatest Hits available to pre-order now xxx."

TRENDING NOW: Helen Flanagan's bold mini dress is a serious hit

Friends and fans flocked to weigh in on the dazzling outfit. One follower replied writing: "One gorgeous lady." A second added: "You look amazing," alongside two heart eyes emojis. A third added: "Breathtakingly beautiful."

Louise shared the update with her adoring fans on Instagram

It's no surprise that the star's recent ensemble delighted her fans as she is a self-confessed fashionista and exclusively revealed to HELLO! what her number one rule is when it comes to putting together a gorgeous look.

She said: "It can be as simple as jeans and a T-shirt. I never overcomplicate fashion, I always keep it simple. You need 12 essentials in your wardrobe and that's it and then just mix and match.

The star is never short of a stylish look

"I don't do this whole, 'that's nice for a Saturday night and that's nice for a Monday morning', to me you should be able to wear what you wear on a Monday morning on a Saturday night but just dress it up.

EXCLUSIVE: Louise Redknapp finally addresses ex-husband Jamie Redknapp's decision to remarry

LOUISE FASHION: Louise Redknapp surprises in mini skirt and sassy boots

"For me, if I feel that things are fitting me right, if I feel they cling and they're loose in the right areas and the right places, you feel sexy, you feel confident you feel ready to take on whatever room you're walking into."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.