Geri Horner sparks major reaction with incredible transformation for son Monty's 6th birthday party

Geri Horner may be used to bringing Girl Power to her fans, but over the weekend, the star ditched her Spice Girls ways for Star Wars.

In honour of her son Monty's sixth birthday over the weekend, Geri and her husband Christian Horner threw a themed birthday party - with the singer transforming into a Jedi and Christian as a Storm Trooper.

"May the force be with you… Monty's birthday," Geri wrote across a series of heartwarming images, which sparked a major reaction from fans.

"May the Girl Power be with you!" one follower aptly said, while another remarked: "Jedi Halliwell!" A third post read: "The Girl Power is strong with you."

Some were quick to comment on how smitten Geri and Christian looked, with one fan saying: "Love how you look at each other in the last photo. This is the kind of love that everyone wants xx." Another stated: "Wow! She sure loves her man."

Earlier on, Geri had uploaded a sweet series of snaps of her son Monty. "Happy Birthday Monty!" she wrote. "6 today, we love you so much and are so proud of you [heart emoji]." Christian added: "Happy 6th Birthday Monty. Have an amazing day x."

Geri shared a series of snaps from Monty's birthday party

Both Geri and Christian have been married since 2015 and raise son Monty together. The Wannabe singer welcomed daughter Bluebell with her screenwriter ex Sacha Gervasi while Christian shares daughter Olivia with his ex Beverley Allen.

In a 2020 interview with The Times, Geri opened up about family life, saying: "My children have given me so much joy. But they have challenged me as well, having a 14-year-old daughter… I can't even say in case she kills me! I'm very mindful that the teenage years are a period where support and sensitivity is needed."

