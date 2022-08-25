Geri Horner shares happy family news regarding daughter Bluebell

Geri Horner has expressed her delight over her daughter Bluebell's amazing GCSE results.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Spice Girls star – aka Ginger Spice – shared a picture of her eldest child opening her results. The 16-year-old achieved an impressive A* on all of her GCSEs.

In the caption, the proud mum gushed: "SO Proud of you Blue! All A [star emojis]!! 9 GCSES! You worked so hard! You inspire me! Girl power!!!!! [star emojis]."

Bluebell's stepdad, Christian Horner, also shared his joy - and wrote: "Wow Bluebell 9 straight A's in your GCSE’s is an incredible achievement! You worked incredibly hard and we are all very proud X."

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Wow that's incredible! Congratulations." Another said: "Girl poweeeeer! Go bluebell." A third post read: "Well done! Great achievement."

Geri, 50, welcomed daughter Bluebell with her screenwriter ex Sacha Gervasi. She has been married to Christian since 2015, and together they raise their son, Monty, while the F1 boss shares daughter Olivia with his ex Beverley Allen.

Geri uploaded this snap of her daughter Bluebell on Thursday

In a 2020 interview with The Times, Geri opened up about family life, saying: "My children have given me so much joy. But they have challenged me as well, having a 14-year-old daughter...

"I can't even say in case she kills me! I'm very mindful that the teenage years are a period where support and sensitivity is needed."

Bluebell, whose full name is Bluebell Madonna, was born in 2006. At the time, Geri revealed the meaning behind her name, admitting she'd noticed bluebell flowers everywhere and Geri also liked the family connection to the name because her grandmother had been part of the saucy Parisian cabaret dancers, The Bluebell Girls.

