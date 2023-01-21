Geri Horner shows off never-before-seen photos of son Monty for special milestone The former Spice Girl is married to F1 star Christian Horner…

Geri Horner shared the sweetest, previously unseen photos of her little boy Monty on Saturday, in celebration of his sixth birthday.

The former Spice Girl, 50, shared the heartfelt string of snaps on her Instagram feed. One of the adorable photos appear to show her youngest born in the first few hours of his life, swaddled in a blanket.

WATCH: Geri Horner celebrates England's win alongside daughter Bluebell

Loading the player...

Others showed him being mischievous as he popped his head through a curtain, as well as in the sweetest father-son moment with his dad Christian Horner, which saw the duo wearing matching velvet jackets and shirts - so sweet!

Geri shared the sweetest post for her little one

Captioning the slew of family photos, Geri penned: "Happy Birthday Monty! 6 today, we love you so much and are so proud of you."

Fellow former Spice Girls, Mel C and Emma Bunton were quick to rush in with birthday messages for the little one.

TRENDING NOW: Helen Flanagan's bold mini dress is a serious hit

Baby Spice Emma has something in common with Geri's little one, as it was also her birthday on Saturday. The blonde beauty was spotted heading out with her friends Holly Willoughby and Christine Lampard to celebrate turning 46 earlier this week.

Geri and Bluebell look so alike!

Geri and Christian married in May 2015 and each have a daughter from previous marriages making them a blended family of five. Christian shares his daughter, Olivia, nine, ex-wife Beverley Allen. Geri shares daughter Bluebell,16, with her ex-husband Sacha Gervasi.

Geri likes to limit her children's appearances in the public eye but it cannot go unnoticed just how much Bluebell takes after her popstar mum.

Sharing a photo alongside her daughter to mark her getting her GCSE results in August, Geri wrote: "SO proud of you Blue! All A [star emojis]!! 9 GCSES! You worked so hard! You inspire me! Girl power!!!!!," alongside a picture of her daughter in school looking at her results paper.

MORE GERI: Geri Horner makes difficult personal decision following the Queen's death

GERI FASHION: Geri Horner looks like perfection in oversized figure-hugging coat

Friends and fans couldn't help but comment on the family likeness with one follower writing: "She is your mini version" and another adding: "Uncanny how much you two look alike."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.