Miranda Lambert praises 'inspiring' grandmother ahead of major family milestone Miranda will celebrate her fourth wedding anniversary this year

Miranda Lambert had fans talking on Saturday when she shared an adorable throwback picture to her childhood. The snap showed Miranda as a young girl "all gussied up" with her Nonny, whom she revealed "inspired me even back then".

"@wandajunehome is a reflection of the women who shaped me. Who inspires y’all?" Miranda continued, referencing her recent collaboration with Walmart, with whom she launched a homeware collection inspired by her family matriarch n June 2022, as you can see in the video below.

Fans were quick to share their own inspirations, as many called out how much Miranda looked like her grandmother.

Wanda June Home is a collection of over 80 items for the kitchen, bar and home with the majority of items priced under $30 including desert-toned fringed cushions southwestern rugs, and camper mugs with quippy quotes.

"Wanda June Home is named after the two most influential women in my life, my mom Beverly June Lambert and my grandma Wanda Louise Coker, AKA Nonny," shared Miranda in 2022 launching the collection.

"They both taught me everything I know about being a woman and how to make a warm home full of laughter, love and memories. That's really the heart of my Wanda June Home brand."

Miranda and her nonny in the 1980s

"The products are a physical representation of a long line of beautiful memories with amazing women," she continued. "I am thrilled to launch Wanda June Home with Walmart, where my grandpa was a greeter back in the day and where I’ve shopped all my life."

The collection comes several years after Miranda launched her highly successful fashion brand Idyllwind, which offers cowboy boots and denim fashion along with perfumes.

2023 will be a big year for Miranda as not only will she be looking to expand the collection but she will also celebrate her fourth wedding anniversary to Brendan McLouglin.

Miranda and Brendan will celebrate their fourth anniversary

Miranda decided to keep her second wedding on the down low, and she married Brendan in secret in 2019.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: "I was married before, and it was a huge wedding and everything was very public. With Brendan, I made it a point to keep it as private as I could for as long as I could."

