Fearne Cotton has been in a major DIY mood over the past few days, and she stunned fans on Monday with a look inside her redecorated bathroom.

The former Celebrity Juice star had been hard at work wallpapering the room, with a wallpaper that had a beautiful design featuring many yoga poses across it.

WATCH: Fearne Cotton shares look inside her redecorated bathroom

The star explained that she'd wanted to learn how to wallpaper since getting starting as a designer for Woodchip and Magnolia and so she was taught by her dad.

She posted a clip showing the process of herself putting up the wallpaper – and she looked just like a professional decorator.

She then shared a glimpse inside the beautiful room, with her wallpaper front and centre. The room also featured a basket full of toilet roll, a small houseplant and a wooden wall decoration.

"I've used my 'move and flow' hand sketched design in cream and am so happy with it," she said.

Fearne showed off her decorating skills

"It's not often as adults we get to feel proud of ourselves but learning something new today and completing a challenge has left me feeling proper proud. I massively enjoyed doing it too."

The mum-of-two was inundated with lovely messages from her fans, with one saying: "Oh babes well done you fully did it yourself," another complimented: "Looks amazing," and a friend joked: "Looks great @fearnecotton, can you come over and do ours now."

Fearne teamed up with fashion house Woodchip and Magnolia back in May, debuting her collection which embodies her light and eclectic style with a blend of fresh colours and calming patterns.

The set comprised of five new wallpaper and fabric designs in an array of timeless colourways, Vintage Fearne, Hope & Bloom, Twiggy, Move & Flow, and Pondering Peonies explore the blossoming and romantic beauty of wild spring florals.

Of her inspiration for the stunning designs, Fearne said: "I love florals as they're so elegant. Colour is also important to me as I want to feel uplifted in the home.

The star looked proud of her work

"Spring always feels like a hopeful time, so looking at my favourite types of flowers helped me work out which designs to go with. There is also a design I hand-sketched which is the 'Find Your Flow' wallpaper which is inspired by my love of movement."

She added: "I loved looking at what colour variants worked with each print. A design can look completely different by changing the base colour or the pigment of say a flower.

"This then allows the homeowner to set the right mood for them in their home. Whether it’s dark and moody colours to create comfort or light and colourful to create space."

