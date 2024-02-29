Michael Weatherly makes unexpected move amid return to NCIS leaving fans confused

Michael Weatherly recently delighted fans when he shared the news that he had finally joined Instagram.

But less than a month after he made the social media decision, he's backtracked and his account can no longer be found.

At the time of his announcement, Michael shared the link to his official feed where he'd posted photos with his wife, Bojana and their kids.

Fans were elated and commented on the X post directing them to his Instagram saying they were thrilled he'd joined the platform and commented on his happy family photos.

However, it appeared very short lived as many of his followers quickly said they couldn't find the page.

© @M_Weatherly/X Michael (with his family) joined Instagram and quickly left

Others realized they'd been following the wrong Michael Weatherly and more remarked that they'd followed his Insta but now it's disappeared.

Michael is yet to publicly reveal why he backpedaled on his decision and continues to post on X with details of his personal and professional life.

While there's been disappointment surrounding Instagram it's been eclipsed by the news that Michael has returned to the NCIS franchise.

© Instagram Michael left fans confused

He and Cote de Pablo have a brand new mission with starring roles on NCIS: Europe.

The series will see Tony DiNozzo, played by Michael, and Ziva David, portrayed by Cote, reunite for the first time in 10 years on screen as they find themselves on the run across the continent.

© Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images Michael and Cote de Pablo on NCIS

"To this day, they say hello in grocery stores and on the street to tell us how much these characters mean to them and ask what Tony and Ziva are up to now. This is for you!"

Michael will have the support of not only his fans on this venture, but his family too. He and his wife are parents to Olive and Liam.

He's said in the past: "My kids and my marriage are the things I'm proudest of."

© Getty Michael with his wife Bojana

Michael also told People: "I don't bring my work home. I'm a single-track-mind person, so at work I do my work, but at home I'm devoted to my kids. Acting has given me a way of understanding myself. It's made me a better person."

Michael also shares a son, August Manning Weatherly, with his ex-wife, Amelia Heinle.

Michael left his role on NCIS back in 2016, making his final appearance in the series 13 finale.

