Pauley Perette's heartbreaking tribute following bold social media move The former CBS star is quite popular online

Pauley Perette has quite the devoted social media following, especially as fans clamor to keep up with her following her exit from NCIS in 2018.

The actress recently expanded her reach online by making an Instagram account and ahead of the holidays, left fans emotional with a heartfelt tribute.

She shared photographs of herself as a baby and a young girl with her late mother Donna Bell, reminiscing about their life together on her birthday.

Her mom had passed away 20 years ago and she took the time to relive their precious memories alongside a heartbreaking message.

Pauley wrote: "Today would have been my mom's birthday. Lost her 20 years ago. I wish I could have known her now that I'm older and not such a knucklehead.

"Got a lot to say to her, and to apologize for when I meet up with her in Heaven! And I was a really good kid! But still, I can always find something to apologize for.

Pauley shared some memories of her late mother

"I'm blessed that mom and dad visit me often in my dream. Last night we had SO MUCH FUN in a speed boat. Love you mom. #HappyBirthday #Mom."

One of her fans commented: "Rest in peace all my condolences to your mother, of course I never knew her but she seemed nice."

Another also said: "Happy Heavenly Birthday to your beautiful and wonderful Mum and you're beautiful like her."

The former CBS star recently announced that she'd be leaving her usual online home, Twitter, in favor of Instagram due to a lot of misguided content.

There’s some really weird twit going on here…

SO………

I have actually put myself on @instagram

after all this time.

I’m @thepauleyp on IG. All other accounts there or here claiming to be me are fake. — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) November 21, 2022

The actress recently made a move away from Twitter to Instagram

She wrote: "There's some really weird twit going on here… SO……… I have actually put myself on @instagram after all this time. I'm @thepauleyp on IG. All other accounts there or here claiming to be me are fake."

And of course, she kicked off her Instagram presence with a signature selfie of herself showing off her multicolored locks in a rainbow top to match.

