7 celebrities marking Holocaust Memorial Day

Between 1941 and 1945, six million Jewish men, women and children were murdered by the Nazis. These years shook the foundations of civilization and each year is marked by Holocaust Memorial Day which takes place on January 27.

Many Jewish and non-Jewish celebrities, royals and politicians come together to observe the moving day. Well-known faces meet with Holocaust survivors to discuss their harrowing stories in the hope that such horror never occurs again.

See below which celebrities have participated in the emotional marking of Holocaust Memorial Day.

King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort

King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort spoke to genocides survivors after lighting up the candles to mark Holocaust Memorial Day during an audience at Buckingham Palace.

Joanna Lumley

Joanna Lumley and Holocaust survivor Martin Stern handed out candles on Holocaust Memorial Day in Piccadilly.

Rachel Riley

"How do you feel when a lockdown or a vaccine gets compared to the Holocaust on social media?". "You cannot compare that". @RachelRileyRR in conversation with Holocaust survivor Hannah Lewis MBE #HolocaustMemorialDay #RememberTheirWords pic.twitter.com/wvDjZP9VfF — H.E.T. (@HolocaustUK) January 26, 2023

Rachel Riley spoke with Holocaust survivor Hannah Lewis MBE about explaining the events of World War Two to her children and the cultural impact of the film Schindler's List.

Jason Isaacs

This letter, written by Chaim Herman in November 1944 to his wife and child and read by @jasonsfolly, was discovered buried by the gas chamber ruins after the war. #RememberTheirWords #HolocaustMemorialDay pic.twitter.com/NspgNaNcx6 — H.E.T. (@HolocaustUK) January 26, 2023

Actor Jason Isaacs read a letter written by Chaim Herman in November 1944 to his wife and child. The letter was discovered buried in the gas chamber remains after the war.

Josh Gad

Broadway star Josh Gad marked Holocaust Memorial Day by sharing his own family's story with fans. Josh detailed his grandfather Joseph Greenblatt's experience during the war and imprisonment in Auschwitz. He wrote: "On this #holocaustmemorialday I ask that you take a second and watch the video in my Bio. #IfYouHeardWhatIHeard you might be inspired to take action and stand up against the rising tide of hate. We must all #neverforget @ifyouheardwhatiheard."

Eyal Booker

"What worse kind of antisemitism can you have than the Holocaust?" Eyal Booker and Holocaust survivor Mala Tribich MBE discuss antisemitism today #RememberTheirWords #HolocaustMemorialDay pic.twitter.com/qHkhlYSqQe — H.E.T. (@HolocaustUK) January 27, 2023

Former Love Island star Eyal Booker sat down to speak with Holocaust survivor Mala Tribich MBE. Speaking of her experience, Mala said: "This must never be forgotten, because if we forget, they will have won."

Keir Starmer

Ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day, I had the privilege of sitting down with Eva Clarke to hear her family’s story. Her mother’s remarkable survival is both haunting and powerful.



Today we remember the six million Jewish people murdered in the Second World War and genocides since. pic.twitter.com/0wmUeCieLz — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) January 27, 2023

Labour politician Keir Starmer spoke with Holocaust survivor Eva Clarke MBE to hear her family's story.

Ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day, HELLO! spoke with Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner BEM about her experiences during the war. Born in Warsaw in 1930 to secular Jewish parents, Ruth began her extraordinary life under an increasing veil of antisemitism.

RUTH'S STORY: Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner on wartime horrors, hiding and hope

To mark Holocaust Memorial Day, the 93-year-old has partnered with Holocaust Educational Trust to share her story in the hope that current and future generations never forget the horror of the Shoah – especially in the wake of rising antisemitism.

To learn more about Holocaust Memorial Day and Ruth's story, please visit het.org.uk

