Rod Stewart's generous offer as he calls on other celebrities to help Rod Stewart is a true knight and gentleman

Kind Watch shines a light on the kindest acts from celebrities each week. At HELLO! we are passionate about the power of kindness and the impact it can have on the world around us.

Small acts of kindness can go a long way. We are recognising those members of the royal family and stars from all walks of showbiz who have gone to great lengths to help others in our Kind Watch series each week...

Good-hearted Rod Stewart has made a public generous offer to pay for NHS hospital scans and urged other celebrities to do the same. He called Sky News saying: "I would like to pay for 10 or 20 scans, or however much it takes… There are people dying because they cannot get scans.

"I don’t need the publicity. I just want to do some good things and this, I think, it’s a good thing, because if other people follow me, I’d love it."

King Charles has shared his kind wish for profits from a £1bn wind farm deal to go to the "wider public good", rather than the royal family.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "In view of the offshore energy windfall, the keeper of the privy purse has written to the prime minister and chancellor to share the King's wish that this windfall be directed for wider public good, rather than to the Sovereign Grant."

Leonardo DiCaprio has called on his fans to help protect Ecuador’s Intag Valley as he gave his voice to the environment.

He said: "The cloud forests of Intag Valley are home to dozens of Critically Endangered species, some of which are not found anywhere else in the world, including the Long-nose Harlequin Toad and Intag’s Resistance Rocket Frog.

"You can help: Add your name to an open letter calling for the judges to visit Intag as planned and to protect the rights of the communities of Intag Valley and the constitutional rights of nature."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.