Helen Skelton shows off incredible flexibility in sultry black ensemble

Helen Skelton took audiences by storm when she competed in the latest season of Strictly Come Dancing and now the star has delighted fans with a sultry update whilst on tour with the show.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Countryfile star, 39, posted a photo performing her incredible Caberet dance routine with her partner on tour Kai Widdrington which saw Helen standing over her partner in box splits whilst looking out at the audience.

Captioning the photo, she penned: "Such a privilege…thanks for being loud. Thanks for coming out. Thanks for having a good time with us. @strictlycomedancinglive @aoarenauk #strictly #manchester."

The star looked sensational

In the photo, Helen looked exquisite in a figure-hugging black leotard, hotpants and matching tights. Her blonde tresses were slicked to the side in a neat bun featuring an of-era finger wave.

The impressive photo sparked a slew of comments from friends and fans of the star who couldn't wait to weigh in on the exciting post.

Former partner, Gorka Marquez, simply penned a string of applause emojis in the comments. Strictly professional Karen Hauer wrote: "Yes babe yes!!!"

Helen is partnered with Kai Widdrington in the show

One fan penned: "You were brilliant in Leeds on Thursday. Utterly amazing," alongside a heart eyes emoji. A second added: "Best dance of the series in my opinion!"

The fosse-inspired routine left viewers and the judges in amazement the first time around last year when she performed the number with Gorka. A major stand-out moment of the intricate routine saw Helen look down the camera to mouth along to the lyrics: "You're better off without me!"

The star originally performed the routine with Gorka last year

At the time, one viewer tweeted: "Helen screaming 'You're better off without me!' was a cultural reset. I'm so glad she realises her worth. #strictly." A second fan said: "I like to think Helen's amazing performance was a big [expletive] to her ex! Look at her now!!"

Helen and Gorka went on to receive huge praise from the judges with Anton Du Beke confessing he felt "emotional" watching Helen dance after seeing her progress and journey through the week. The pair then went on to receive a 39 overall for the impressive performance.

