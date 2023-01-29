Jenna Bush Hager celebrates the 'happiest week' with joyful update The Today star works alongside Hoda Kotb on the NBC show's Fourth Hour

Jenna Bush Hager is having a great start to the year, and was in a happy mood at the end of the week.

The Today star took to Instagram to share a joyful update with her social media followers, posting a selection of pictures from the last seven days, alongside the caption: "Happiest week".

Photos included a picture of Jenna and Hoda Kotb in the Today studios smiling backstage, and one of the star's youngest child, Hal, three, holding the family's new kitten, Hollywood Hager.

Other highlights included some baking with her children, with Jenna sharing a candid snapshot from the kitchen mid cookie baking session.

Jenna lives in New York with her husband Henry Hager and the couple's three children. They are parents to daughters Mila, nine, Poppy, seven, and Hal, three.

The star often talks about her family life on Today, sharing sweet anecdotes about raising her three young children.

The Read with Jenna founder - who is the daughter of former POTUS George W. Bush and Laura Bush - also gave an insight into her famous family while chatting to HELLO!.

Recalling a recent story where her oldest, Mila, went to spend time with her grandparents, she said: "Mila got to go and spend time with her grandmother this weekend. And she sent her the sweetest text message. She was like 'Dear Grammy, I had no idea we had so much in common.' Having that one-on-one time, she hasn't really had that much time recently with her grandmother so she was totally delighted. Mila said that at the exact same time they said 'No more food,' it was so cute to see that uninterrupted time."

It's an exciting time for Jenna and Hoda at work too, as the pair are set to travel a lot more this year with a new series for the Fourth Hour titled Hoda and Jenna's Trippin'.

Jenna with husband Henry Hager and their three children

Maintaining an element of excitement and surprise earlier in the month as they announced the new project, the hosts revealed their first destination of the new series by spinning a large wheel, which revealed that the two are headed off to Canada's Québec City at the beginning of February.

"Oh my god!" Hoda promptly exclaimed, noting: "We are headed north to a winter wonderland," detailing that Québec is one of Canada's oldest cities, and that they are going for the Québec Winter Carnival, the largest winter carnival "in the entire world," she said.

