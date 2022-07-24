Howie Mandel leaves fans dumbfounded with since-deleted video amid AGT absence

Howie Mandel's fans can typically rely on getting a good laugh out of his hilarious antics on TikTok with each video he shares, but his latest post to the social media platform has seriously upset followers.

MORE: AGT's Howie Mandel shares health update

The America's Got Talent star sparked a wave of alarmed reactions, with fans citing they were both "traumatized" and "disgusted" with his latest video.

The since-deleted clip sees Howie superimposing himself over a photo of one his friend's behind, and viewers of the graphic photo later concluded that the friend appears to be suffering from a "rectal prolapse."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum show off during AGT

MORE: Howie Mandel absent from latest AGT for health reasons

In the shocking TikTok, the Canadian comedian says: "When my friend Neil bent over this happened… Does somebody know… is this COVID-19 related? And if it is, what do we do about it? Ow."

Fans were immediately shocked by not only the picture but Howie's nonchalant approach and lack of a trigger warning.

They immediately took to Twitter to discuss, writing: "I hate myself I just saw the Howie Mandel video bye," and: "Traumatized by Howie Mandel," as well as: "Should never have looked at that Howie Mandel video."

Me the day Howie Mandel made *that* video. pic.twitter.com/aK7r4HV0am — ๓เςђєɭɭє ๓เ๔๔ɭєՇ๏ภ (@MiSHelle302) July 17, 2022

Fans were quick to draft up memes about the controversial video

Despite his fans' shock, he has continued to post more videos on TikTok, though followers continue to question him over the unexpected footage, writing: "We will never forget Howie," and "Howie please I still haven't had time to recover from the last one," plus: "Howie what is going on?"

MORE: Heidi Klum delivers bold statement as AGT star steps away

MORE: Howie Mandel's immaculate home is a work of art

The controversy comes amid an unexpected absence from the AGT judge on the popular competition show due to his health. He was confirmed as a no-show during Tuesday's audition episode after only Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Simon Cowell were on the panel.

Howie was missed by both his fellow judges and fans alike

Host Terry Crews explained to the audience: "Howie is not here today, we wish him the best and hope he gets well soon and gets right back in that chair."

Understandably, fans of the comedian took to Twitter to question his absence, and when one asked him why he wasn't on the episode – which was taped months ago – Howie revealed that he had unfortunately contracted COVID-19 at that time.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.