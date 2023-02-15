Michelle Pfeiffer looks phenomenal in rare selfie with husband ahead of Ant-Man 3 release Michelle and David have been married for 29 years

Marvel star Michelle Pfieffer has shared a rare picture of her husband, TV producer David E. Kelley. The two have been married for 29 years and although they keep their relationship out of the spotlight, Michelle shared the selfie to her 2.7 million followers to honor their love for Valentine's Day.

"We go together. My Valentine," Michelle captioned the picture, referencing her iconic role in the sequel to Grease, and fans loved the small look into their romance.

WATCH: Michelle Pfieffer stars in the trailer for Ant-man And The Wasp: Quantumania

Loading the player...

"Greatest couple in entertainment history,"commented one fan as another added: "Manifesting a love like yours."

In the picture Michelle wore her blonde hair loose and it fell over her face in the breeze, as she rocked aviator sunglasses and gold hoops. She cuddled in close to David, who appeared to be taking the picture, and wore a casual check shirt.

The industry veterans met in 1993 after being set up on a blind date. Michelle was in the process of adopting her daughter Claudia, now 29, and welcomed the baby into her home when she and David had only been dating for two months.

They married later that same year, and Michelle gave birth to their son John, 28, in 1994.

TRENDING: Raquel Welch dies age 82 after brief illness

TRENDING: Kelly Ripa pays tribute to husband Mark Consuelos for special Valentine's Day message

Michelle shared this rare look into their home life

Ant-Man star Michelle and David - who created iconic shows including Ally McBeal, Big Little Lies and Big Sky - have never worked together, and Michelle revealed in 2021 that it's because they believe it may be too "risky" to their marriage.

"Nobody writes better for women than he does," Michelle said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"It's unbelievable. And yet, I value our relationship more than a good part, and I just think it's too risky. We're both kind of fierce when we work, so if I come home and I've had a bad day, and I'm upset about something, I want him to be on my side because he hasn't heard the other side. There's value in that."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.