While Paul Rudd's relationship with his late father was a good one, they didn't have many conversations about feelings and emotions.

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor was born in New Jersey but grew up in Kansas City – he recently celebrated his hometown's big win at the Super Bowl with his own son, Jack. His dad, Michael, passed away in 2008 after a battle with cancer.

Speaking with People for a cover story, the star opened up about his upbringing, and the rare one heart-to-heart he did have with his father that, though rare, left a lasting impact on him.

"I had a good relationship with my dad, we always got on and talked. But we didn't have, like, the real heart-to-hearts. We didn't really have that," he told the outlet.

However, he then recalled a particularly difficult moment in his family "when life was fairly hard" that changed that. He said: "We were having a kind of a tough time just as far as victims of the economy and everything else, and we started talking about religion and spirituality, because we were not a really religious family."

As a young Paul spoke with his father about religion, he says he told him: "I do believe that you should treat people the way you'd want to be treated. And if I do that, if there's anything else [after this life], I hope that covers it for me, that all bases are kind of covered."

Paul himself has a son and a daughter, the former of which went viral on TikTok after the Super Bowl

"It was a major moment to have with my dad," Paul said, adding that he made sure to have the same moments with his own children.

He has two kids with his wife Julie Yaeger, who he married in 2003. His youngest, Darby, is thirteen years old. His first, Jack, is eighteen, and recently went viral as he and his dad attended – and celebrated – the Super Bowl in Arizona.

Fans couldn't believe how similar Paul and his son are

The two were interviewed by Fox on the field after the Chiefs' win, and a video of the interview quickly amassed nearly one million likes, and nearly seven million views, and had fans in awe of Paul and Jack's similarities, from their looks, to them standing in the same pose, and even their voice.

"Holy crap they sound exactly like," one fan commented, as others added: "Not even just the sound of the voice. Literally down to the exact cadence; the WAY he says things is exactly the same," and: "Wow. Total carbon copy. Same mannerisms and everything."

