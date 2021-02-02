Michelle Pfeiffer makes very surprising comment about husband David E. Kelley The couple have been married since 1993

Michelle Pfeiffer has spoken about her decision to never work with her husband, David E. Kelley.

The couple have been married since 1993 and are parents to two children together – but chose to keep their professional lives separate.

MORE: Michelle Pfeiffer's $22.5million home rivals a wellness retreat – see inside

Despite Big Little Lies creator David's impressive credentials, Michelle admitted in an interview with The New Yorker that she has never been tempted to team up with her spouse.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Pfeiffer reveals dilemma about her appearance

"I've seen a lot of couples where they seem to have a really great marriage, and then they work together and next year they're filing for divorce," Michelle, 62, shared.

MORE: Michelle Pfeiffer shares beautiful throwback photo with her baby

It comes after Michelle paid a loving tribute to her husband in November after 27 years of marriage. The couple are proud parents to daughter Claudia, 28, and son John, 26; the actress had started to process of adopting Claudia before the start of her romance with David.

Michelle and David have been married since 1993

In an interview with Good Housekeeping in 2007, Michelle spoke about those early days with David, 64, and their immediate foray into parenthood.

MORE: Michelle Pfeiffer wows with swimsuit selfie inside garden of $22million mansion

"The adoption process was already in motion when he and I met. So when she came, he and I had only been together for about two months," she shared.

"So we had this child with us right away, and most people don't have that. But I really got to see him in a situation that certainly would separate the boys from the men. Obviously, he really rose to the occasion."

The couple with their two children, Claudia and John

The star continued: "And, you know, we were both adults. It's not like we were kids anymore, and we were both at the age where we were ready to start a family. So we both got to see each other as parents before we progressed in our relationship together, and in a strange way, it took the pressure off us, as a couple.

MORE: Michelle Pfeiffer shows off age-defying transformation with new makeup look

"We had something else to focus on. It was sort of perfectly timed. I mean, it's a real testament to the kind of person he is, but also to the fact that sometimes the traditional way of doing things isn't always the best way."

Read more HELLO! US stories here