Christie Brinkley's kids approve of her red bikini look as she poses for beachside photos The model donned red for Valentine's Day

Christie Brinkley is back at one of her favorite places on earth – and she is feeling the love, and getting a tan.

The veteran supermodel is currently vacationing at her beloved Lucky House, her home in Turks and Caicos' Parrot Cay.

She spent Valentine's Day soaking up the sun, and dressed for the occasion as she hit the beach on the romantic holiday.

Christie took to Instagram to share her Valentine's Day themed bikini look, posing by the water in a red-hot triangle bikini.

The famous blonde knew just how to dress on theme, and accessorized with more red, a printed red jacket with blue embroidery, posing with her tanned, toned legs in full display, making a heart shape with her hands.

She posted several photos from her Valentine's Day out on the beach, including another one in which she is candidly caught mid laugh, plus a video of a sweet Valentine's message she left written on the sand.

The star looks phenomenal in red

"Happy Valentine's!" she wrote in cursive handwriting, making the dot on the exclamation point a little heart. In her caption, she added: "Hope everyone is feeling the LOVE."

She was quickly flooded with compliments from fans, as well as from her youngest kids, Sailor, 24, and Jack, 27, who she shares with her ex-husband Peter Cook. They were married to from 1996 to 2008.

Christie recently also donned a bathing suit she has had since the 1980s

"Sexy," Sailor, who like her mom has also modeled, wrote, as her brother Jack endearingly added: "I love you so much!" Others commented: "Love is all you need!" and: "Wow Christie, you bring the heat to Parrot Cay! May all the love you send out surround you," as well as: "Rockin that red bikini."

Christie's residence in Turks & Caicos, Lucky House, is a three-bedroom villa on the beach, complete with its own butler service. When she and her family aren't staying here, visitors can even call the place home with prices starting at $945 per night.

