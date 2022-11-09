Dan Walker issues stark warning to fans: 'Please be careful' The Channel 5 star took to Instagram

Dan Walker has taken to Instagram to issue a warning to his fans.

The Channel 5 star shared a snapshot showing him at his news desk with his feet up on the table as he smiles for the camera.

He explained in the caption: "FAKE ACCOUNTS. Now then… loads of people have been messaging me saying there are some fake accounts around at the moment claiming to be me. I got an email today from one fella checking that I had received his bank details…

"This is my only account on Instagram… I have no separate private account so please just report any rogue messages from anything other than this account to Instagram asap.

Dan took to Instagram to warn his fans

"I would never send you a message asking for money or pictures or anything like that. PLEASE be careful and triple check before you send a message back. Have a good one."

Fans were quick to react, with one revealing: "I got a follow request from 'you' today. Much as I would have loved it to have been you, I realised it was fake and deleted it straight away. I hope other people don't get sucked in. There's only one Dan Walker!!"

The star currently presents 5 News

A second echoed: "Yes!! I too got a message from a Mr. Dan Walker wanting to be my friend. Got excited for a second and then blocked HIM!" And a third noted: "I can see through these scammers because I know that this is your private account. I report the fake accounts."

It comes after Dan divided his followers with an update from his family home.

Christmas came very early for Dan and his family

The TV star lives in Sheffield with his wife Sarah and their three children and occasionally posts snapshots from inside their house.

At the start of October, Dan shared a photo of a small light-up Christmas tree positioned on his kitchen island. "Too early?" he captioned the image. The star added a laughing face emoji, clearly knowing his post would spark a reaction.

