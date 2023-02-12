How Amy Robach's ex-husband will be supported during difficult upcoming milestone The Melrose Place actor was married to the GMA star for 12 years

Amy Robach parted ways with Melrose Place star Andrew Shue last year, following 12 years together.

POPULAR: Amy Robach and David Muir's relationship amid 20/20 shake-up

The GMA3 star was having an affair with her co-host T.J. Holmes, and ever since it came to light in November, Andrew has been keeping a low profile.

Next week will no doubt be a difficult time for the dad-of-three, as he faces a new milestone without Amy - Valentine's Day.

VIDEO: Amy Robach and Andrew Shue's awkward interview

Loading the player...

The actor will no doubt be supported during what is bound to be a tough day, and has a strong network around him including his three sons.

MORE: Kelly Ripa reacts to Live! co-star's long-awaited baby news

MORE: GMA3 viewers all saying the same thing about Amy Robach and Andrew Shue's departure

Andrew is a doting father to Nathaniel, Wyatt and Aidan, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney.

Amy was stepmother to Andrew's children for over a decade, while he was stepfather to her two daughters, Ava and Annie, who she shares with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.

Amy Robach and Andrew Shue were together for 12 years

Amy and Andrew are yet to speak out about their split, but Andrew was pictured with all three of his sons in Montana at the end of last year, in a photo posted on Nathaniel's Instagram account.

POPULAR: Predictions on who will be Amy Robach's replacement on 20/20 alongside David Muir?

LOOK: Amy Robach's estranged husband Andrew Shue is supported by sons in new family photo

Andrew faced a difficult day last week too, on what would have been his 13th wedding anniversary on February 6 - the same day as Amy's 50th birthday.

While Amy and Andrew have remained silent, T.J.'s estranged wife Marilee Fiebig has spoken out following news that they were filing for divorce.

Amy and Andrew separated in 2022

She broke her silence over T.J.'s extramarital affair via a statement through her lawyer to the Daily Mail. "During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter," attorney Stephanie Lehman said on Wednesday.

POPULAR: GMA3 stars' wedding photos: Dr. Jennifer Ashton, Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes, more

MORE: Amy Robach's ex stepson appears to comment on her departure from GMA

"To that end, T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible." She also spoke out against T.J.'s romance with Amy, adding: "Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.'s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter."

It concluded: "Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.