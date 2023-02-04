How Amy Robach's husband, Andrew Shue, is moving on after wife's relationship with T.J. Holmes The former GMA3 host was with her husband for 12 years before their split

Amy Robach's marriage to Melrose Place actor, Andrew Shue, came to an end in 2022 just as her romance with her GMA3 co-host, T.J. Holmes was made public.

The couple had been married for 12 years and raised five children from their previous relationship as a blended family.

But now, as Amy and Andrew's 13th wedding anniversary approaches, Andrew is moving on from the marriage.

The actor removed Amy from his Instagram account shortly after photos of his wife and T.J. on a romantic vacation surfaced in November.

While he's remained mostly inactive on social media since, his son Nathaniel has given insight into what his father has been up to post-split.

In mid-December, Andrew vacationed with his three sons, Nathaniel, Wyatt and Aidan, in Montana. A photo shared on Instagram showed the group looking relaxed and carefree despite the drama unfolding with their stepmom at the time.

Andrew and Amy read the children's book they wrote together

In the new year, Nathaniel also posted a video of his father showing off his impressive soccer skills as he took time out of his schedule to have a little fun.

Andrew hasn't spoken publicly about the demise of his marriage but his stoic appearance when he was photographed meeting Amy to hand over their pet dog, Brody, suggests their relationship isn't amicable yet.

Amy is now with T.J.Holmes

Amy was pictured looking visibly emotional as she met up with Andrew at a park in Manhattan's Greenwich Village on January 13.

Their marital home was reportedly sold two weeks before Amy and T.J.'s affair was made public.

Andrew has been supported by his sons

Property records show that the former GMA3 anchor and her actor husband listed their apartment in Manhattan's West Village neighborhood in September 2022 and the property entered into contract on November 18.

While Amy and Andrew are no longer together, their children have continued to show support for one another since the breakup.

