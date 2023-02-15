Amy Robach's ex Andrew Shue's son shares heartfelt message on Valentine's Day The former GMA3 star was stepmother to three boys for 12 years

Amy Robach's former stepson, Nathaniel, has shared a gushing tribute on social media for Valentine's Day - and it's not what you think!

The oldest son of Andrew Shue took to Instagram on February 14 to share a sweet photo of himself and his beloved pet dog, posing on the couch at their home.

"One true love," he wrote in the caption.

Nathaniel - know as Nate - has been sharing a number of updates on social media since his father and former stepmother split up.

He has been incredibly supportive towards his famous dad, and went away to Montana with the Melrose Place star and his younger siblings, Aiden and Wyatt, for New Year's Eve, sharing a picture of them on social media at the time.

Nate's father has faced a difficult few weeks and is no doubt being supported once again by his children.

Amy Robach's former stepson Nathaniel shared a Valentine's Day photo on social media

The actor has had several 'first' milestones without Amy this month - firstly marking what would have been his 13th wedding anniversary on February 6 - the same day as Amy's 50th birthday, and most recently on Valentine's Day.

While Amy and Andrew have remained silent, T.J.'s estranged wife Marilee Fiebig has spoken out following news that they were filing for divorce.

She broke her silence over T.J.'s extramarital affair via a statement through her lawyer to the Daily Mail. "During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter," attorney Stephanie Lehman said on Wednesday.

Amy Robach and Andrew Shue were married for 12 years

"To that end, T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible." She also spoke out against T.J.'s romance with Amy, adding: "Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.'s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter."

It concluded: "Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year."

