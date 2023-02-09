Amy Robach's bittersweet day ahead of first Valentine's Day with T.J. Holmes The former GMA3 star has had an eventful month

Amy Robach has had an eventful few months and things aren't showing signs of slowing down anytime soon!

The former GMA3 star has faced a bittersweet week, as she marked her 50th birthday on Monday, which also happened to be the same day she got married to now ex-husband Andrew Shue.

While the pair are estranged, with Amy having left Andrew for T.J. Holmes, the date will still have no doubt been bittersweet and reflective for the mother-of-two.

Amy and Andrew had been married for 12 years, and between them they had five children who they raised together in New York City.

Neither Amy or Andrew have spoken out in public about their split, but both have been pictured on a number of occasions since November, when the news broke of the star's affair with T.J.

Amy's 50th birthday was her first marked with T.J., who was pictured in downtown Manhattan on Monday buying a promise ring for his new partner, in pictures obtained by Daily Mail.

Amy Robach's wedding to ex-husband Andrew Shue was on the same day as her birthday

The former TV anchor reportedly chose a $650, 18-karat gold Unity Cable ring, before making his way to Tiffany & Co. and buying a delicate gold chain, which he was pictured looping the promise ring onto.

T.J.'s chosen gift is typically associated with a promise of commitment, which Amy will be able to wear around her neck.

The pair will have more time on their hands to spend quality time together since departing from their regular slot on ABC's GMA3.

Last month, the couple decided to walk away from their positions as co-anchors after being caught in their affair scandal. A statement from ABC read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' affair was exposed in November

"We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

Shortly after the news of the affair hit headlines, T.J. Holmes filed for divorce from his wife of 12 years, Marilee Fiebig, whom he shares ten-year-old daughter, Sabine, with.

