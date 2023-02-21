Dylan Dreyer and Today co-star Craig Melvin have lively on-air debate - see why The Today meteorologist got animated over her feelings during the morning show

Dylan Dreyer caused a stir on Today this week when she joined in with an animated discussion over how often you should clean your clothes.

Al Roker quizzed his co-stars over the frequency of their pajama washing and Dylan's answer took Craig Melvin by surprise.

The heated conversation can be seen in the video below where Craig has a horrified reaction to both Dylan and Sheinelle Jones' answers.

Dylan Dreyer and Craig Melvin get animated on Today

At one point he appears to offend the women - in particular Dylan - and he makes a swift apology.

It's not the first time the mom-of-three has come under fire from her co-hosts as on Valentine's Day this year, Al aimed a "savage" comment her way live on air too.

The cheeky weatherman compared her to an "older vintage" wine as he pointed out the five-year age gap in her relationship with her husband, Brian Fichera. Dylan is 41 while Brian is 36.

There's always plenty of banter on Today between the hosts

The duo were discussing Valentine's Day-inspired Instagram captions they could use to describe their partners alongside co-anchor Sheinelle on the Third Hour of Today.

When an image of Dylan, Brian, and their youngest son Rusty in a vineyard appeared on screen, Al surprisingly quipped: "And the great thing about your relationship is that you're an older vintage than Brian."

Al Roker recently teased Dylan about her relationship with her younger husband

Dylan appeared shocked by Al's comment and simply responded: "Thank you, Al. Thank you for that."

As Sheinelle tried to move the conversation along, Dylan then snapped back at Al: "Wait, you're an older vintage!" referring to his six-year age gap with his younger wife Deborah Roberts, 62.

Al replied: "I am. Much older. But I'm just talking about you," before teasingly adding: "Cougar love!"

