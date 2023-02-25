Reba McEntire shares rare family photos as she celebrates double-dose of happy news The country music star keeps her personal life out of the spotlight

Reba McEntire has had a very good week! The singer had not one, but two reasons to celebrate and delighted her fans with both personal and professional news.

On Wednesday, the country music star was named as a Mega Mentor on the singing show The Voice when it returns for season 23.

Reba will advise Blake Shelton and his fellow coaches, Kelly Clarkson (who is her former daughter-in-law), Chance the Rapper, Niall Horan and their team members ahead of the Knockout Rounds.

She starred on the show back in 2011 and was even asked to be a permanent judge, but turned down the opportunity as she didn't want to be tied down to a longtime project.

Away from the spotlight, Reba also had reason to celebrate at home as her son, Shelby Blackstock, had a birthday.

The professional race car driver turned 33 on February 23, and his famous mom took to Instagram to wish him a happy birthday.

Reba paid tribute to her son Shelby and called him her 'best accomplishment'

Alongside several images of Shelby as a child and today, she wrote: "Happy birthday Shelby! Best accomplishment I’ve ever done in my life! Love you so much."

Fans loved the look into her private life and commented: "HBD Shel’billy! You’re a keeper…& mom’s right: You’re a pretty cool dude," and, "Happy Birthday Shelby. Great kid. I had the pleasure of working a couple races with him".

Shelby also chimed in and wrote: "Thanks mom. I love you! @reba."

Reba will be reunited with her former daughter-in-law on The Voice

The mother-son are very close and last year, Reba opened up about raising Shelby - who she shares with her ex-husband Narvel Blackstock.

Reba revealed she was keen to implement the same strict life lessons she learned during her own childhood home in Chockie, Oklahoma.

The Big Sky star told People: "When we would play games or cards, I'd never let Shelby win. He wouldn't have learned anything that way. I always told Shelby, 'I'll always love you, but I want other people to like you. So don't be a little jerk. Don't be a spoiled brat.'"

It seems Reba's words of wisdom for Shelby worked as the three-time Grammy Award-winner is often told her son is surprisingly humble.

"I'm very proud of him. He was a kid who had ADHD and could barely read in school, and now he's read 10 books this year. He's always trying to improve and do better. His daddy did a great job too," she told the publication.

