Courteney Cox is finally speaking up about that instance when she was mentioned in Prince Harry's book, Spare.

The actress was referenced by the Duke of Sussex when he'd wrote that he'd found a box of black diamond mushroom chocolates in her fridge while partying at her Los Angeles home.

In an interview with Variety, she finally addressed the claim, noting that the royal was a guest at her home, although didn't fully clarify whether the mushrooms incident was true.

"He did stay here for a couple of days — probably two or three. He's a really nice person,: she explained.

"I haven't read the book. I do want to hear it, because I've heard it's really entertaining. But yes, it's gotten back to me about it. I'm not saying there were mushrooms! I definitely wasn't passing them out."

She did also reveal that she saw him at a birthday party recently, most likely Ellen DeGeneres' surprise birthday and wedding renewal, which Meghan Markle also attended, although they didn't speak.

Courteney clarified that Prince Harry was a guest in her home

The party was the first time the royal couple were seen together following the release of Harry's memoir. They have been laying low since the new year, and the star-studded bash also featured the likes of Kris Jenner and Courteney's Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston.

In the candid excerpt from Spare, Harry revealed that in 2016, he and a friend went to a house party that had been thrown by the Hollywood actress.

During their time there, they had spied a "huge box of black diamond mushroom chocolates" that turned out to be the hallucinogenic drug, magic mushrooms.

The royal recalled doing mushrooms at the actress' house

Harry detailed in his telling memoir how after taking the drug, a toilet bowl transformed itself into a head that screamed at him.

