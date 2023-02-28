LeAnn Rimes is glowing in gorgeous new photo as she shares exciting career news The How Do I Live singer is having a great start to 2023

LeAnn Rimes is a much-loved singer who has a legion of fans around the world.

Most recently, the How Do I Live hitmaker announced an exciting update concerning her tour, and she was delighted!

Alongside a photo of herself looking practically glowing, and another picture of her singing on stage, she wrote: "Three SOUL'D out shows. Gruene Hall, I'll see you next year!!"

VIDEO: LeAnn Rimes reveals surprise change to appearance

Loading the player...

She added: "The Story... So Far tour continues in April. Head to my site to find out where I'll be playing and get your tickets. I can't wait to see you soon."

LeAnn's fans were quick to respond to the news, with one writing: "You are killing everything!" while another wrote: "I would love to see you." A third added: "You sound surprised! Of course it's going to sell you - it's you!!"

MORE: LeAnn Rimes steals the show in daring outfit alongside Kelly Ripa

MORE: LeAnn Rimes wows in sheer white swimsuit as she turns 40

LeAnn's tour kicked off in May 2022, which also coincided with her 25th anniversary.

three SOUL’D out shows ✨



gruene hall, i’ll see you next year!! the story… so far tour continues in april. head to my site to find out where i’ll be playing and get your tickets. i can’t wait to see you soon 🤍 pic.twitter.com/KrzmnNU7MW — leann rimes cibrian (@leannrimes) February 21, 2023

LeAnn Rimes shared an exciting update about her tour

The tour's synopsis reads: "the story.. so far will tell the story of Rimes’ impressive career over the past 25 years and will give a glimpse into her new music.

MORE: LeAnn Rimes performs 'beautiful' acoustic music in swimming pool

MORE: LeAnn Rimes leaves fans stunned with bold throwback photos

"Throughout this past year, the singer-songwriter has been celebrating her monumentous 25th anniversary as a recording artist, commemorating the release of her debut album Blue, which made an ever-lasting impact on the music industry."

The singer features music from her album, God's Work, as well as her greatest hits throughout the tour. God's Work dropped in September and had been three years in the making.

LeAnn Rimes has a legion of fans around the world

What's more, it arrived not only close to the star's 25th anniversary, but at the cusp of her 40th birthday too.

MORE: LeAnn Rimes wows in leg-baring dress that gets fans talking

MORE: LeAnn Rimes wows fans in silky lingerie in revealing new photo

Talking to Country Living about hew latest work, LeAnn said of her album: "I write to figure out how I feel about certain things. Not until I write the song do I realize the deeper levels of what I'm feeling about a certain topic."

She added: "As I explored all of these different facets of myself, I got to ask some pretty deep questions about my own upbringing, you know, the way we've been programmed as a society. I think really this album is full of unanswered questions."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.