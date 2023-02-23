Emily Andre dazzles in white swimsuit for major PDA with husband Peter

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Emily Andre is no stranger to a sizzling update and on Wednesday the star was spotted posing up a storm in a white swimsuit alongside her husband Peter Andre.

The pair are recently returned from an incredible family holiday, in aid of the Mysterious Girl hitmaker's 50th birthday next week. In a sweet video from their adventures the brunette beauty was spotted kissing her beau on the cheek whilst enjoying time in the pool.

WATCH: Peter Andre's wife Emily stun's in glamorous white dress during the family's holiday in Dubai

Captioning the post, she penned: "Thank you thank you Emily, Claire, Laura and @onthebeachholidays for helping organise the most beautiful surprise birthday celebrations. I know I’ve bombarded you with videos but I can’t tell you how grateful I am for this unforgettable time with my family.

"I am back home now and smiling from ear to ear. Theo actually cried when we left and said it was the best ever ( apart from being in Australia with my mum). I'm not 50 yet, can I do it again next week ????? Unforgettable," alongside a string of love hearts.

The video perfectly captured the highlights of their glorious time away

Another incredible moment from the trip saw Dr. Emily looking sensational in a silk white gown as she and Peter headed out for the evening.

The duo looked incredible

Peter also shared gorgeous photo of the adoring couple who stopped for a quick lift selfie on their way out.

White halter neck dress, £37, River Island

The pair looked so close in the heartfelt moment and had their arms around each other. Emily matched her night-out look with a pair of stylish gold sandals.. It's yet to be revealed where her exact dress is from, but this River Island halter neck dress is a very good lookalike.

As for her hair, the doting mother opted to wear her long tresses down and straight, completing her look with a fresh face of natural makeup.

