Emily Andre shares incredibly rare update of children Amelia and Theo The wife of Peter Ande is such a fabulous mum!

Emily Andre isn't shy of a loved-up update with her husband of seven years, Peter, but when it comes to their youngest children Amelia, nine, and Theo, six, the doctor likes to keep their life on the private side.

However, the brunette beauty, 33, treated fans to a rare glimpse of her beautiful children on Thursday as she posted a string of sunset updates from their fun half-term holiday to Dubai - and they look like they had a blast!

WATCH: Emily Andre gives glimpse of date night on holiday with Peter Andre

Loading the player...

Captioning one photo of Amelia mid-handstand, Emily penned: "Any excuse to practice gymnastics," whilst snapping her little girl impressively posed on top of a sand dune. Amelia was also captured with her younger brother as they jumped for joy on another tower of sand.

Amelia showed off her impressive skills!

Little Leo was certainly making the most of his relaxing time away as he was pictured all cuddled up in a cosy dressing gown whilst admirin the impressive view from their hotel balcony.

Alongside the adorable picture were the words: "Theo admiring the view. How cute is that dressing gown," beside a red love heart emoji.

TRENDING NOW: Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson praised as he shares hospital selfie

Emily couldn't get enough of the special family time and also shared a photo of her blended family of six, including Princess and Junior, Peter's children from his marriage to Katie Prince, all posing together for a heartwarming sunset photo.

The brother and sister duo look like they had so much fun

As well as the family updates, the doting mother and the Mysterious Girl hitmaker, have also been updating their fans with a string of glamorous updates from their lavish evenings out whilst away.

Theo looked adorable in his dressing gown

One fabulous snap shared by the couple saw them heading out dressed to the nines. Emily looked super glamorous in a chic silk gown in the perfect shade of ivory, whilst husband peter looked ultra-dapper in smart black smart trousers and shirt.

Emily was gushing about her adoring family

HOME LIFE: Peter Andre shares rare photo of all his children as they mark special occasion

MARRIAGE: Peter Andre speaks candidly about 16-year age gap with wife Emily

As for her hair, the adoring mother opted to wear her long, dark, tresses down and straight and completed her look with a fresh face of natural makeup.

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.