Strictly's Ola Jordan stuns in sparkly mini dress for date night with James Ola and James are proud parents to Ella

Strictly star Ola Jordan and her husband James looked seriously loved-up as they stepped out for a rare date night on Saturday evening.

For the romantic occasion, Ola donned a statement LBD featuring a daring cut-out keyhole section in the front. The former professional dancer looked lovely in her statement black frock which stood out from the crowd thanks to its iridescent green sequins.

The mother-of-one, 40, elevated her glitzy evening outfit with a pair of pointed black heels and a black leather handbag. Ola's hair and makeup looked similarly flawless.

Opting for a polished look, the TV star highlighted her naturally pretty features with a sweep of apricot eyeshadow, shimmering highlighter and a matching, glossy peach lip.

The couple looked ultra-glam

James, 44, meanwhile, cut a dapper figure in a suave black suit and pair of smart leather brogues.

The lovebirds have been on cloud nine since sharing their seriously impressive weight loss with the world. After steadily gaining weight over the summer, Ola and her husband, James, managed to shift six stone in weight between them.

The dancers wed in 2003

James' weight has dropped from 15 stone 6 lbs to 12 stone 7 lbs, while Ola has gone from 11 stone 9 lbs to 8 stone 3 lbs. Previously a size 14, she is now a size six.

On the subject of dropping four dress sizes, Ola previously told HELLO!: "I went to see my fertility doctor earlier this year to discuss if and when I might be able to try for another baby. They told me my chances would be greatly increased if I was a bit healthier.

Ola and James welcomed Ella in 2020

"I knew at that point I needed to get fit and it was a real motivator for me. It was time to make a change," she added.

James and Ola's three-year-old daughter Ella moreover inspired the couple to get in shape. The lovebirds – who tied the knot in 2003 – welcomed their daughter in February 2020 via C-section. "It was so overwhelming I started crying. It was a mix of anticipation and fear of the unknown and a flood of emotions that my baby was finally on her way, after all the years of longing," Ola explained.

