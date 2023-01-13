Exclusive: James and Ola Jordan reveal exciting family news with toddler Ella The former Strictly stars will celebrate their daughter in February

Professional dancers James and Ola Jordan have exclusively spoken to HELLO! about their plans for the next month, which involves a big first for them and their two-year-old daughter Ella.

Until now, adorable Ella has celebrated her birthdays at home with her family - in part due to pandemic restrictions - but with her third birthday approaching in February, mum and dad are planning her first ever party – and they are all pretty excited, despite their big to-do list.

Ola told us: "I'm a bit nervous about organising it because it's pressure, isn't it? You want it to be nice. We've booked the venue; now we need to plan the food and everything else."

The former Strictly stars tell us all about their week in their HELLO! parenting column below – from Ella's return to nursery after Christmas to their joy at her hearing improving following recent health problems.

Ella returns to nursery

James: She went back to nursery on Tuesday. We'd told her from the night before that she was going to go…

Ola: I did a schedule for Ella so she can see what she's doing every day. Her nursery suggested we do it so she can look and see when she's at home and nursery. Often she wakes up and goes, 'No nursery today mummy, no nursery', so I'm trying to be quite clear with her about when she goes in.

She was fine with it, but then it came to Tuesday and as soon as she opened her eyes she went, 'I don't want to go to nursery mummy'. Wednesday was worse than Tuesday, wasn't it James?

Ella is settling back into nursery after Christmas

James: I took her because Ola was having her hair done, and she had another meltdown. She was very clingy with the teachers, she didn't want to let me go. I could hear her screaming as I was driving away and calling for me, which is horrible.

I had my window open and as one of the other dads walked past, I went, 'Bloody nightmare this isn't it?' and he said, 'Yeah, tell me about it,' because his kid was crying as well.

Ola: I guess it's quite a big break for the nursery children – it's about a month - it's a long time for a young child.

James: And the whole Christmas holiday at home Ella kept saying, 'No nursery today'.

Ola: My parents were here from Poland so it was a full house; there were people here all the time. Suddenly everyone's gone and it's back to nursery – it's a bit of a shock for her.

The adorable Ella Jordan

Ella's health update

James: Ella has had a cough for God knows how long and she's now started clearing her throat all the time. We're not sure if it's a habit or if something's bothering her health wise. It's non-stop all day.

Ola: I think it might be a health issue because it's bad when she wakes up in the morning. We watch her all the time, and obviously, at nursery they pick up more germs.

James: We were worried about her hearing recently but it's actually better this week. It's still not great but it's considerably better. I test her a lot when she's got her back to me and she's definitely started to hear more of what I say.

Ola: We did book an appointment with a private doctor about her hearing, although I'm not sure if we're going to take her as it seems to be better. We'll wait and see.

James: I spoke to my mum about Ella getting ill a lot, and she says she doesn't remember me and my sister being sickly children.

Ola: Yeah, but she also said you were a good kid, which I don't believe!

James: I was an amazing child. Ola: She obviously thinks you were the most perfect child ever, James.

Poor Ella has been a bit under the weather

Exercising with Ella

Ola: Our home workouts are going really well.

James: Because it's only 15 minutes, anyone can fit that in, however busy you are.

Ola: When we're at home with Ella, like today, I just get her involved with me and it's fun.

James: She loves doing the bunny hops and the burpees, things like that. Oh, she's off doing it now…

HELLO!: Ella, do you like doing the dancing with mummy and daddy?

Ella: Yeah. Danceshred.co.uk!

HELLO!: Who's the best at the dancing, mummy or daddy?

Ella: Mummy and daddy.

HELLO!: Do you want to be a dancer Ella?

Ella: Yeah, a dancer.

James: Or a golfer like daddy?

Ella: Yeah, a golfer. Dancer and a golfer. I like dancing and I like golf.

Dad James dotes over his little girl

James: Ola and I both need to go shopping because none of our clothes fit us now after losing weight. All of Ola's trousers are really baggy on her.

Ola: I was bigger for a long time.

James: What time is Primark open till tonight?!

Ola: Primark?!

James: Nothing wrong with Primark.

Ella: Yeah, Primark!

Ella's exciting birthday plans

Ola: It’s someone's big birthday in February…

Ella: It's going to be my birthday!! I want a Peppa Pig one.

Ola: Peppa Pig one? You said you want a Frozen party.

James: Do you want Frozen or Peppa Pig? Ella: Peppa Pig.

Ola: It's the first birthday party for us. We're doing a kids' party in the town hall because I can't bear having that many people in my house.

James: We're in a rented house and there wouldn't be enough space here for them to enjoy themselves and run around.

Ola: I'm a bit nervous about organising it because it's pressure, isn't it? You want it to be nice. We've booked the venue; now we need to plan the food and everything else.

Ella said she wanted a Frozen party but she seems to have changed her mind!

Someone has birthday coming up soon!

Work is busy for mum and dad

James: We've been really busy with work this week. Ola's been doing an advert for the spring.

Ola: Yep, I'm filming that on Monday. And James is going to go and watch Dancing on Ice…

James: It will be nice to see everyone again. I went ice skating with Ella over Christmas but I was round like everyone else. It still gives me the fear when I get on the ice, isn't that funny? I loved the whole experience but I never got rid of the fear of the ice.

Ola: I can't even get on the ice. I'm terrible. I went on the ice once with James' coach when he did Dancing on Ice – I'd never done it before in my life – I was pretty horrendous and felt so uncomfortable on it.

James: People think being a dancer makes it easier to ice skate but it's not true. The only difference it makes is once you've learnt and if you can master it, then you have an advantage because you can add your dancing skills like arm placements.

Ella starts singing…

James: She's singing that TikTok song...

Ola: Dance dance dance with my hands hands hands!

James: We need to get Ella on our TikTok. We used have about 11,000 followers on there, which was nothing really but one of our videos has got over 1 million views – that's so cool.

Ella loves hanging out with her grandma who visited from Poland

Who's the boss?

Ola: We've decided to be stricter with Ella this year but it's hard because sometimes we just let her do what she wants so we can have a bit of quiet. It's tough sticking with it.

On cue, a tantrum kicks off in the background over a snack…

Ola: Oh no, James and Ella are having an argument again.

James: Who's the boss of this house?

Ella: Me. I am.

James: No, I'm the boss.

Ola: Hang on a minute, I'm the boss here.

Ella: I'm the boss here (group laugh).

James: She actually is.

