Kate Garraway's most emotional family photos of husband Derek Draper

Since GMB presenter Kate Garraway's husband, Derek Draper, fell ill after contracting Covid in March 2020, fans have been captured by the heartbreaking tale, keen for updates on Derek's health and how Kate and her children, Darcey and Billy, are coping.

Despite often sharing updates on GMB in the early days of Derek's illness, Kate has been quieter when it comes to updates on her husband, and in December, the presenter explained why she was no longer filling viewers in on her husband's health.

"The thing I've been really aware of is people saying, 'Oh she's talking about that again'," Kate told Lorraine Kelly. "I don't want to go on about it because what I've learnt is you only really know what it feels like until you're there. You imagine it, but you don't know."

Kate added: "The thing is, when it's a long battle like with Derek, there's no end point and it can be exhausting for the people around me too."

Kate Garraway and Derek have been married since 2005

Encouraged by Lorraine, Kate has been open once more about how Derek is doing, even becoming emotional during an interview with Matt Hancock, who was health secretary when Derek fell in during the pandemic.

Kate even shared a photo of Derek in early February – a rare occurrence as she normally keeps photos of her husband private.

The Good Morning Britain star took to Instagram to post the photo, which sees Derek sitting up in bed at their London home with a smile on his face and holding hands with his healthcare professional, Jake.

Accompanying the photo, Kate wrote: "Many of you will remember Jake who cared for Derek when he first came out of hospital in April 21 - from the documentary #caringforderek, so you will know what a wonderful healthcare professional he is.

She added: "The world of carers never fails to surprise me with their depths of talent, thoughtfulness and motivation #happyfriday all!"

This is the first time Kate has shared a photo of Derek since March 2022, when she posted a snap of Derek in his wheelchair in the garden with Billy, explaining how helpful gardening had been to her mental health.

Before this, Kate posted a photo of Derek and Billy hugging, to mark the start of the war on Ukraine in February 2022, writing: "I'm not alone in hugging my loved ones close," amid the horrors in the country.

February 2022 also saw Kate post a still from her documentary, Caring For Derek, which saw her sit at his bedside in an emotional photo.

Kate also shared a photo of Derek on Christmas day 2021, of her husband cuddled up on the sofa, with his children on either side, to commemorate how the family had celebrated Christmas day. "He has had one of his ultra-fatigue days so has been too weak to do much other than sleep," Kate explained.

The presenter shared a cheery screenshot of Derek in September 2021, allowing fans into the moment she told her husband they'd won a National Television Award for their documentary, Finding Derek.

Kate captioned the snap: "This is the photo you most wanted to see - Me FaceTiming Derek (via Darcey’s phone!) to tell him we had won!"

Kate, Derek and their family remain in our thoughts during this difficult time.

