Hoda Kotb's change to look revealed on Today following daughter Hope's hospital scare

Hoda Kotb is a doting mom and was faced with every parents' worst nightmare last week after her youngest daughter, Hope, three, was admitted to ICU.

Luckily, the little girl is now on the mend and back home, and Hoda returned to the Today Show on Monday to open up about the ordeal.

During the Fourth Hour with Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda told her friend and co-star about a subtle new change to her look and style in the video below.

VIDEO: Hoda Kotb explains her new look following daughter Hope's hospitalization

Loading the player...

She explained that she was now wearing a necklace at all times that says 'God's got this,' that was given to her by a friend.

During the segment, fans took to social media to pay tribute to Hoda and wish Hope a speedy recovery.

"Been there several times with a child with epilepsy and heart conditions. Nothing makes you feel so lost as having a child in ICU. I am so glad that she is home!" one wrote, while another remarked: "Hoda is one classy lady. So glad Hope is home!" A third added: "Love the necklace idea. I need reminders like that."

Hoda Kotb was incredibly grateful for all the well wishes for her and her family

Earlier in the show, Hoda had opened up about Hope's health scare as she spoke to co-star Savannah Guthrie.

"My youngest, Hope, was in the ICU for a few days and in the hospital for a little more than a week," she said. She then got choked up while expressing how grateful she felt that her daughter was home.

"You know what I realized, too, Savannah? When your child is ill, the amount of gratitude you can have for people who helped you out," she said.

The Today star often shares glimpses into her home life with daughters Haley and Hope

"I'm grateful for the doctors at Weill Cornell who were amazing and the nurses. And I’m grateful to my family, and I'm grateful to friends like you who were there every single day. So, I want to say thank you for that. I love you."

Hoda shares Haley, five, and Hope with her ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman, who she has remained on good terms with since their split.

The TV star is raising her young daughters in New York City, and often gives insights into her family life both on the show and on Instagram.

