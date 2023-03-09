5 of the most must-see celebrity events this month See this month's hottest invites

With the Oscars just around the corner, it seems this month promises to be an exciting one for celebrity fans! Expect major swoon-worthy fashion moments, but ahead of the main, take a look at some of the other biggest events our fabulous stars have attended.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods premiere

Lucy Liu, Dame Helen Mirren and Rachel Zegler stunned at the UK premiere of Shazam! Fury of the Gods at Cineworld Leicester Square in London on 7 March.

Luther: The Fallen Sun premiere

At the start of the month, Idris Elba and Cynthia Erivo were picture at the global premiere of Luther: The Fallen Sun at BFI IMAX Waterloo.

Annual South Asian Excellence pre-Oscars party

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Malala Yousafzai at the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles.

Mugler x Hunter Schafer party

Tyga and Avril Lavigne seemingly confirmed their romance at the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party as part of Paris Fashion Week at Pavillon des Invalides.

You season 4 launch

Penn Badgley gathered alongside his YOU co-stars Charlotte Ritchie, Tilly Keeper and Amy-Leigh Hickman at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly to celebrate the launch of part 2 of Season 4, which launches today on Netflix. The latest series of the smash-hit psychological thriller is filmed and set in London.

