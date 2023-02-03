The most lavish events in February 2023's social calendar We take a look at the celebrity parties that turned our heads

February 2023 is here already - and that means awards season has returned. From the Grammys to the NAACP and SAG Awards, there will be no shortage of celebrations. Over the next couple of months, there will be parties galore, attracting celebrities across film and television to celebrate the best films and shows of the last twelve months.

From red carpet premieres to ceremonies and afterparties, these stars have been busy keeping up with appearances. Let's start with the 2023 pre-Grammy parties....

2023 BMG Pre-Grammy Party

Adam Lambert, Bebe Rexha and Taylor Momsen were among the celebrities to party at the 2023 BMG pre-Grammy party, sponsored by Heineken Silver, on February 1.

Attendees kicked off celebrations around music’s biggest night with performances from Logic, Bebe and Adam at Candela La Brea in Los Angeles.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Sydney Premiere

Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors were having fun on the red carpet in Australia on February 1, as they kicked off promotion for the new Marvel film, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Starring the pair, along with Evangeline Lilly and Kathryn Newton, Ant-Man and the Wasp find themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that pushes them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.

Somebody I Used To Know - After Party

Alison Brie and husband Dave Franco were arm in arm as they attended the premiere and afterparty for their new Amazon Prime film, Somebody I Used To Know, which stars Alison as a workaholic TV producer who befriends her ex Sean when she returns to her small hometown.

