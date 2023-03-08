Amy Robach and Andrew Shue's staggering joint net worth of $100M is now surprisingly divided The former GMA star was married to the Melrose Place actor for 12 years

Amy Robach and Andrew Shue were married for 12 years and raised five children together.

During this time, they had a staggering joint net worth of $100M thanks to their respective careers in the entertainment industry.

Andrew and Amy were completely even when it came to finances, with both of them having a net worth of $50M.

It is not known how this will change once the couple finalize their divorce, following Amy's affair with former GMA3 co-star T.J. Holmes - who has a net worth of $3M.

Andrew's finances have come from his career as an American actor, athlete and entrepreneur. He is best known for his role in Melrose Place in the nineties, where he played Billy Campbell.

The dad-of-three - who shares three sons with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney - is also one of the founders of internet media company Cafe Media, and had success as a soccer player, playing for teams including the Bulawayo Highlanders while he lived in Zimbabwe in the early nineties, and later playing for the Los Angeles Galaxy in 1996.

Amy Robach and Andrew Shue had equal net worths of $50M

Amy and Andrew worked together during their marriage too, renting out a luxury townhouse in Manhattan's Financial District.

Amy's career as a successful broadcast journalist has led her to enjoying a lengthy career on ABC, co-hosting Good Morning America, GMA3 and 20/20, as well as the numerous anchoring roles she had in the years leading up to it.

While Amy is no longer working for ABC, having been dismissed at the end of January following several talks about her future on the network following her affair with T.J., she did receive a severance package, which is thought to have been a lot higher than T.J.'s due to her long-standing history with the network.

The former couple were married for 12 years

The pair's relationship was made public in November 2022 as the demise of their marriages - T.J. to Marilee Fiebig and Amy's to Andrew - also became public knowledge.

When they were let go from GMA3 earlier this year, an ABC spokesman's statement was released, which read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.

